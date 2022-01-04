Why Happiness Season 2 renewal might take some more time!

TvN's thriller series 'Happiness' was released on November 5, 2021, and it aired a series of 12 episodes every Friday and Saturday at 22:40 (KST). The popularity of the K-drama skyrocketed after its release. Since it concluded on December 11, 2021, fans are wondering for Happiness Season 2.

The plot of the series is praised for its extraordinary plot. The storyline is probably inspired by the recent lockdown that the world experienced since 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The South Korean Television series stars Han Hyo Joo, Park Hyung Sik, and Jo Woo Jin as the leads.

According to sources from TvN per Pinlkvilla, "Happiness has never reviewed or discussed a seasonal system, Therefore, it will end with episode 12 as scheduled."

Although TvN hasn't officially confirmed anything on Happiness Season 2, still, fans have faith that the creators would return with the second installment of the K-drama. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), and Kingdom have had more than one season.

Korean dramas are rarely renewed for multiple seasons, but there is a high demand for Happiness Season 2 across the world. Looking at the show's popularity and devoted fan base, some industry experts think that it's just a matter of time before we get Happiness Season 2.

What's more, some fans believe Netflix could pick the series for their global audience. In fact, a theory says that when Netflix picks any K-drama for global audiences, it streams that series for years, especially if the series becomes popular. Similarly, the streamer might come with Happiness Season 2, thanks to the rising popularity of the first season.

Currently, there are 50-50 chances for Happiness Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on recent South Korean dramas.

