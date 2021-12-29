Vincenzo Season 2: Will Netflix Korea returns with a spin-off series?

Song Joong Ki starring the South Korean series Vincenzo becomes the sixth highest-rated drama in tvN's history. The K-drama stars Song Joong Ki as the title character alongside Jeon Yeo Been, Ok Tae Cyeon, Kim Yeo Jin, and Kwak Dong Yeon.

The series was also popular among international viewers through Netflix, maintaining its position in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix worldwide. Since The K-drama dropped its finale on May 2, 2021, fans are waiting for Vincenzo season 2.

TvN hasn't officially confirmed anything about Vincenzo Season 2, but fans have faith that the creators would return with Vincenzo Season 2.

In fact, some fans believe in a theory that says when Netflix picks any K-drama for the global audience, they stream it for years, especially when the series becomes popular. Similarly, following the massive popularity, the streamer might bring back Vincenzo with Season 2 in the future.

But unfortunately, in the case of Vincenzo, it's really highly unlikely for TvN and Netflix will return with Season 2. After the release of the last episode of the series, Song Joong Ki who became highly popular for his antihero role commented on Vincenzo Season 2.

"There are no discussions about season two at all. I'm thankful that there seem to be many people who want it. It is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future," said the handsome actor.

Furthermore, in an interview with Jazmine Media on May 3, 2021, Song Joong Ki discussed the possibility of the show getting renewed for a second season, and he didn't sound optimistic. He said, "Nothing has been said about Season 2."

"I'm personally happy that many people want Season 2 to come out, but realistically speaking it's not coming out, and I don't think there was ever any Season 2 discussion going on internally."

Kwak Dong Yeon (played as Jang Han Seo) suggested a spin-off idea to Netflix Korea on Twitter. The tweet featured a clip of Jang Han Seo enjoying a drink with Vincenzo and expressed their sadness over Vincenzo coming to an end with one season. The actor replied to the tweet and said, "Hope Netflix makes a spinoff (auto-translated by Twitter)."

In an interview with Sports Chosun via Soompi, Kwak Dong Yeon said that Vincenzo Season 2 would be a dream come true for him. "I think a second season would be a dream come true. I hope that it really happens. All the other actors want it to happen as well."

In terms of the plot, though the story gives a satisfactory ending, showing Vincenzo taking his revenge against the Babel Group head Jang Jun Woo and flying to an Island near Malta, it still left a small cliffhanger. The gold is still with Hong Cha-young.

Now if Vincenzo Season 2 comes in the future, the series might clear that cliffhanger. Will Vincenzo Cassano return to Korea to get the gold?

