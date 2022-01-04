Left Menu

Ranvir Shorey’s son tests negative for COVID-19

Besides, 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, were reported from the city taking the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra governments health department.On the work front, Shorey will be seen in Santosh Sivan-directed action thriller Mumbaikar and Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 16:02 IST
Ranvir Shorey’s son tests negative for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said his son Haroon has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, a week after he contracted the virus.

Shorey, who shares his 10-year-old son with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, shared the update in an Instagram post.

“As was the case with me, my son has tested negative about a week later. It’s been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thanks to everyone for their good wishes,” the 49-year-old actor wrote in the post.

On December 28, Shorey said Haroon tested positive during their routine RT-PCR test as they were set to take a flight back to Mumbai from Goa.

Mumbai on Monday reported 8,082 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection, according to the city civic body. Besides, 40 new cases of the latest coronavirus variant Omicron, were reported from the city taking the number of such infections to 368 in the metropolis, according to the Maharashtra government’s health department.

On the work front, Shorey will be seen in Santosh Sivan-directed action thriller “Mumbaikar” and Salman Khan-starrer “Tiger 3”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022