Trailer of Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha' out

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:34 IST
Poster of 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil anthology 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha' featuring five stories is all set to release this Pongal. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the anthology directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony and Surya Krishnan.

The 5 films 'Mugakavasa Mutham', 'Loners', 'Mouname Paarvayaai', 'Nizhal Tharum Idham', and 'The Mask', revolve around stories of hope, resilience and the human spirit in the face of adversity that grabbed the nation in the second phase of the pandemic. Talking about the project, Balaji Mohan, director of Mugakavasa Mutham, said, "Mugakavasa Mutham weaves together two of the most basic emotions of love and longing that was marred in the pandemic. Through Gouri and Teejay's characters we have attempted to show love finds a way even in tough times, we just need to keep the faith. It's a story that young people across the globe will relate to."

Richard Anthony, director of Nizhal Tharum Idham, too, talked about the project. "Aishwarya's story is about how the pandemic becomes the backdrop for her character as she goes on an inward journey and deals with the ups and downs of that emotional rollercoaster. These turbulent times have been quite hard on many and I am certain that the audiences will feel her sentiments very closely," Richard shared.

'Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on January 14. (ANI)

