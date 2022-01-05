Left Menu

Prem Chopra and wife discharged from hospital

Updated: 05-01-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 13:04 IST
Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were discharged from a hospital here on Tuesday, a day after they tested positive for COVID-19, a senior doctor treating the couple said.

The couple was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital here, where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail.

Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday said that the 86-year-old veteran and his wife were discharged on Tuesday.

Prem Chopra, known for playing iconic villainous roles in Hindi films like ''Bobby'', ''Do Raaste'', and ''Kati Patang'', is the latest Bollywood personality to have contracted the virus.

Recently, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.

