Left Menu

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram following singer's New Year special with Pete Davidson

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has unfollowed pop star Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer's live New Year's Eve special with Pete Davidson.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:38 IST
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram following singer's New Year special with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has unfollowed pop star Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer's live New Year's Eve special with Pete Davidson. As per Page Six, Kardashian was following the singer's IG account on December 10 but, as of Wednesday, the Skims founder was no longer listed as one of her followers.

Fans are assuming this as some three-way drama among Kardashian, Cyrus and Davidson after the latter two co-hosted a New Year's Eve special in Miami on Friday. During the extravaganza, Davidson joined Cyrus, on stage to perform a version of Will Smith's 'Miami'.

Kardashian did not attend Davidson's special with Cyrus and instead spent the holidays with her family in Los Angeles. Before their special, Cyrus reportedly put the moves on Davidson while promoting the event, serenading him on 'The Tonight Show' and singing, "It should have been me."

The lyrics seem to have been targeted on Kardashian, whom Davidson has been dating since October 2021. Page Six reported that following 'The Tonight Show' appearance, Cyrus was spotted heading to Davidson's Staten Island condo, where Kardashian was also spotted later in December sneaking out in the morning.

However, the couple reunited this week to travel to the Bahamas together on a private jet. The duo is officially dating from November last year. Weeks later, Kardashian filed to be legally single amid her divorce from Kanye West. She and West, who recently struck up a romance with Julia Fox, share four children together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022