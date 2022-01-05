Shooting range named after 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar starts in Noida

A shooting range named after shooter Chandro Tomar also popular as 'shooter dadi' was inaugurated in Noida on Wednesday, officials said.

The shooting range is located within the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A of the city, the officials said.

The range was inaugurated by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh in presence of the family members of the shooter, who passed away on April 30 last year due to COVID-19.

“Chandro Tomar shooting range by Noida Authority formally starts operations with a 3 day 10M Air Pistol/Rifle tournament in memory of the late shooter Chandro Tomar ji; done by MP Mahesh Sharma, MLA Pankaj Singh, MLA Dhirendra Singh and Chandro Tomar's family,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

Hailing from Baghpat district in western Uttar Pradesh, Tomar was 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions for veterans, with her feats ultimately inspiring the award-winning Bollywood movie 'Saand ki Aankh'.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had in June last year said that as a mark of respect to the women power, the shooting range established at the Noida stadium will be named after 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar.

Jewar MLA and BJP leader Dhirendra Singh had earlier written to the chief minister with a request that the newly-built shooting range be named after Tomar as a “befitting tribute” to her would pave way for millions of women and girls who get inspired by 'Shooter Dadi' now.

