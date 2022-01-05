Left Menu

Shillong Chamber Choir founder Neil Nongkynrih dead

Shillong Chamber Choir founder and noted music composer Neil Nongkynrih died in Mumbai after a brief illness on Wednesday said Choir officials. The 52 year-old music conductor and composer who led the SCC to national fame after a reality TV Show about a decade ago, died at the Reliance Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness, they said.Neil and the entire Choir are in Mumbai for the past three months on work.

Neil and the entire Choir are in Mumbai for the past three months on work. ''He was admitted at the hospital yesterday and passed away in the evening today after a surgery,'' a spokesperson of the group told PTI.

He said the mortal remains of Neil, who was awarded the Padma Shri, in 2015 would be brought back to his home here as soon as all formalities in Mumbai are completed.

