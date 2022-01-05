Aggretsuko Season 5 may portray a romantic relationship between Retsuko & Haida

Aggretsuko was met with praise and critical approval worldwide. Aggretsuko Season 4 dropped on December 16, 2021. With the ending of Season 4, fans started wondering about the making of Aggretsuko Season 5.

Japanese anime musical comedy Aggretsuko Season 5 is now on the list of top demanding anime series. Anime enthusiasts are aggressively waiting for any renewal updates after the remarkable success of Season 4. Although makers hinted the anime could return with a fifth season. They left a message in the post-credits scene of Season 4. The message says, "Retsuko will return."

If Aggretsuko Season 5 is greenlit by Netflix, the fifth season might show a romantic relationship between Retsuko and Haida.

Here's what happened in Aggretsuko Season 4. With the help of Hyodo, Fenneko, Kabae, Ton, and Ton's wife, Retsuko breaks into Haida's office to steal the accounting data from a USB drive that he keeps in a safe. After Haida realizes his relationship with Retsuko has worsened, he confronts Tadano about his relationship with Retsuko, but Tadano calmly shows him there is no more than friendship.

Later that night, Ton brings Haida to Retsuko's karaoke booth, where she attempts to convince him to stop manipulating the accounting data. Haida snaps him out of his feelings of inferiority and tells him that no one deserves to do something too dirty to prove his capability. The next day, Haida suggests Himuro that they should stop, as several employees are aware of their actions, but when Himuro dismisses him affirming he is disposable, he finally stands up for himself and confronts him through an arm-wrestling match affirming that, while disposable, this time he is his enemy.

Retsuko helps Haida defeat Himuro with a death metal growl that manifests as a laser beam, causing both to be shot through a window and land on scaffolding. Himuro and Haida quit the company, while the original president, Ton, and Kabae return. However, Haida is more confident about himself, and, when he joins Retsuko for a date, he finally can see Tadano in admiration.

Fans want to see a beautiful relationship between Haida and Retsuko which is yet to reach a definitive conclusion. Netflix is tight-lipped about the renewal of Aggretsuko Season 5 and currently, there is no information available. But seeing the beautiful record and popularity of the show worldwide, we assume the fifth season will be renewed.

If Aggretsuko Season 5 happens, it is likely to be released at the end of 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese novel series, manga and anime series.

