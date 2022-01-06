Left Menu

Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns

Updated: 06-01-2022 01:48 IST
The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday.

"We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," according to the statement. The music awards show was set to be held on Jan. 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

