Left Menu

Sundance Film Festival 2022 to go virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:43 IST
Sundance Film Festival 2022 to go virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • United States

The Sundance Film Festival has announced that it is moving forward with a virtual edition instead of the previously planned hybrid format due to the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

In a joint statement posted on the festival's website, Joana Vicente, CEO, Sundance Institute, and Tabitha Jackson, Festival Director, said there was no option but to go digital given the rise in the cases.

''We have been looking forward to our first fully hybrid Sundance Film Festival and our teams have spent a year planning a festival like no other. But despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel and other infrastructures across the country.

''And so, today we’re announcing: the Festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year,'' the statement read.

The organisers, however, assured that audiences will still ''experience the magic and energy'' of the gala with bold new films and discover new storytellers as well as connect with artists in the virtual format.

''While it is a deep loss to not have the in-person experience in Utah, we do not believe it is safe nor feasible to gather thousands of artists, audiences, employees, volunteers, and partners from around the world, for an eleven-day festival while overwhelmed communities are already struggling to provide essential services,'' the statement further read.

The team said going virtual was ''a difficult decision to make'' but expressed hope that the 11-day-long festival, beginning January 20, will take place as per schedule. The festival is presented by Sundance Organisation, a nonprofit that discovers and supports independent artists, and introduces audiences to their work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022