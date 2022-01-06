Left Menu

Digital streaming of '83' only after eight week of theatrical run, says producer

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2022 13:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 13:47 IST
Kabir Khan's cricket-drama ''83'' will release digitally and on TV only after it completes a theatrical run of minimum eight weeks, makers said on Thursday.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, released on December 24 to glowing reviews but failed to create the required box office frenzy which the trade was banking on.

There was speculation that ''83'', presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, will start streaming on OTT platforms if more restrictions are imposed in the country due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, however, said, ''Film '83' will be released on digital platforms or satellite television at least after 8 weeks of theatrical run globally.'' The film chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, ''83'' is inching towards hitting the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

