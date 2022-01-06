Left Menu

'Bigg Boss 15': Gauahar Khan calls out Karan Kundrra over his insensitive remarks for Tejasswi Prakash

Actor Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Bigg Boss' 15 contestant Karan Kundrra for passing rude remarks at his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash during one of the latest tasks in the show.

Updated: 06-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 21:20 IST
Gauahar Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gauahar Khan has slammed 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Karan Kundrra for passing rude remarks at his co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash during one of the latest tasks in the show. Taking to Twitter, Gauahar came out in support of Tejasswi and also urged all girls out there to treat themselves with love and respect.

"Shakal dekh apni , teri asliyat dikh gayi and so much more..... love = respect . Respect = Love . I felt very bad for teja ! wanted to hug her . To all the girls who are reading this , respect is super important, both ways . Please treat yourself with love n respect first," Gauahar tweeted. Many social media users agreed with Gauahar and expressed their views about Karan's behaviour.

"True. One cannot talk to someone like this at all," a netizen wrote. "Teja should stop taking s**t from Karan. He is not a right guy," another one commented.

For the unversed, Gauahar is the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7'. She was also seen as a senior contestant in 'Bigg Boss 14'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

