Left Menu

UK release of 'Cyrano' delayed by Universal due to COVID-19 surge

Joe Wright's musical drama 'Cyrano' has been pushed back by over a month in the UK, seemingly becoming the latest film casualty of the ongoing omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-01-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 23:10 IST
UK release of 'Cyrano' delayed by Universal due to COVID-19 surge
Poster of 'Cyrano' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Joe Wright's musical drama 'Cyrano' has been pushed back by over a month in the UK, seemingly becoming the latest film casualty of the ongoing omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the feature, which Universal is handling internationally and stars Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison Jr., was due for release on January 14 but, with just a week to go, has been now been delayed until February 25, with previews set for February 14 (Valentine's Day).

Given the late move, the publicity drive had already kicked off, with Dinklage appearing on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show on the BBC to promote the film. The film joins Operation Mincemeat in the UK, which THR revealed in December was shifting from its January 14 slot to April 22. Both titles appear skewed towards an older demographic, which even before the emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in late November had been much more cautious about returning to public events.

However, it should be noted that Universal, via Focus Features, is still going ahead with the U.K. release of Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast', another film that would fit into this category, on January 21. 'Cyrano' had a limited one-week LA run in December, an event also impacted by omicron with United Artists Releasing canceling the red-carpet premiere at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Museum on December 15 "out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape."

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the latest news comes as the UK recorded almost 195,000 daily cases of COVID-19, up more than 11,700 from the previous week, and 334 daily deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022