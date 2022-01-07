Entertainment News Roundup: Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads; New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.
Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads
This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday. The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on Jan. 31.
New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr
The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is being chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics' "Orbit" series that celebrates public figures "who impact the world." The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, "overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to how he became one of the world's best drummers of all time in The Beatles."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
