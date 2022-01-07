Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads; New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr

Updated: 07-01-2022 10:31 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Music's Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

This year's Grammy Awards ceremony honoring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organizers said on Wednesday. The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on Jan. 31.

New comic book details the life of Ringo Starr

The life of former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is being chronicled in a new comic book as part of TidalWave Comics' "Orbit" series that celebrates public figures "who impact the world." The 22-page book will detail how Starr, 81, "overcame life-threatening illnesses during childhood to how he became one of the world's best drummers of all time in The Beatles."

