Left Menu

John Mulaney finalizes divorce with Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney is now officially divorced, signing papers to finalise his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:42 IST
John Mulaney finalizes divorce with Anna Marie Tendler
John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

John Mulaney is now officially divorced, signing papers to finalise his divorce with Anna Marie Tendler. According to court records obtained by TMZ, the comedian legally dissolved his seven-year marriage to the makeup artist in New York City on Thursday -- five months after he initiated the process.

John and Anna first split in October 2020. The divorce agreement makes it official, but John's already done plenty of moving on from that relationship -- as Olivia Munn gave birth to the couple's son, Malcolm Hiep Mulaney, on November 24.

John posted an adorable photo of Malcolm on Christmas Eve with the cute caption, "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays." The stand-up comedian first revealed he and Olivia were expecting during a September interview that touched on the ups and downs of his life in the last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022