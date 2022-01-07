Police official booked for rape in Rajasthan's Kota

A police official was booked for rape after a 43-year-old woman here alleged that he had been repeatedly raping her for seven years on the pretext of marriage, an officer said on Friday.

The accused Vijay Singh (55) is a sub-inspector and station house officer at the women's police station in Jhalawar.

Mahesh Singh, the circle inspector at Vigyan Nagar, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said the woman approached the police station on Thursday night. She alleged that she first came in contact with Vijay in 2014 and he has been raping her since then, promising to marry her.

To convince her, the woman further alleged, he solemnized their marriage at a temple by exchanging garlands and applied 'sindoor' on her forehead, but later refused to live with her.

Vijay is already married, sources said.

He could not be reached for a comment as his phone was switched off.

Notably, on December 29 last year, Bundi women's police station SHO Shaukat Khan was booked for misbehaving and sexually harassing a 30-year-old dowry victim.

In another case, DSP Vijay Shankar Sharma, who was posted a circle officer at Itawa in Kota remains suspended from duty on charges of rape.

