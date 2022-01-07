Left Menu

Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online. Last year, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the annual film and television awards - one of the biggest ahead of the Oscars.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 17:34 IST
Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream
Representative image Image Credit: Golden Globes Facebook

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live stream, organizers said, as they prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony on Sunday with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year. Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online.

Last year, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the annual film and television awards - one of the biggest ahead of the Oscars. The HFPA was criticized for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In October, the HFPA said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are Black. "This year's event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed," organizers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday.

"We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media." Earlier this week, the HFPA said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also "shine a light on the (group's) long-established philanthropy work".

It has also banned gifts and favors and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training for members. The group, which numbers just over 100, plans to further expand this year. Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month.

Nominees include Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ( "Spencer" ) and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"). In television, the drama "Succession" led with five nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022