Nicolas Cage expecting child with wife Riko Shibata

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 19:16 IST
Nicolas Cage. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata are expecting their first child together. A representative for the couple told People magazine that "the parents-to-be are elated!" Cage is already a father to sons Kal-El and Weston from previous relationships.

The 'National Treasure' actor and Shibata, who is also an actor met in Japan nearly two years ago and they announced to Fox News that they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony on February 16, 2021. "It's true, and we are very happy," Cage said of his fifth marriage in a statement. The 'Face/Off' performer and Shibata wed in a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel," a rep for Cage said at the time, adding, "The date was chosen to honour the birthday of the groom's late father."

The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto while the groom wore a Tom Ford tux. As per Fox News, Cage was previously married for four days in March 2019 to Erika Koike, actor Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. (ANI)

