Actor Trisha tests positive for Covid

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Famous south Indian actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 but that she was recovering.

The '96' star, in a Twitter post, said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and safety measures.

''...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations,'' she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up.

