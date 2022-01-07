Actor Trisha tests positive for Covid

Famous south Indian actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 but that she was recovering.

The '96' star, in a Twitter post, said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and safety measures.

''...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations,'' she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)