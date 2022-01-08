Amazon axes 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' after one season

Left Menu

Updated: 08-01-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 16:01 IST
Mystery thriller series ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' has been cancelled by Amazon after just one season.

The first season of the show, which debuted on streaming service Prime Video in November last year, was met with mixed response from both the critics and the viewers, reported Deadline.

Written and executive produced by Sara Goodman, ''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' is based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, which was earlier adapted into the iconic 1997 film of the same name.

It featured an ensemble cast of Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom.

The story was about a group of friends who are mercilessly stalked by a serial killer after they cover up a fatal car accident.

''I Know What You Did Last Summer'' was produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

