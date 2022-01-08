Swedish Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing cold symptoms, the Royal Court said on Saturday, adding that the heir to the throne was fully vaccinated.
Earlier this week her parents, the king and queen of Sweden, both also tested positive. The Royal Court said in a statement that the crown princess, who has contracted the virus once before, was isolating at home with her family.
