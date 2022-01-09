Left Menu

Mathura's Dwarkadhish Temple bans 'parikrama', distribution of 'prasad'

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 09-01-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The parikrama (circumambulation) of ancient Dwarkadhish Temple here has been banned owing to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, an official of the temple said on Saturday.

Rakesh Tiwari, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) and legal advisor of the temple, said distribution of any kind of 'prasad', including 'charnamrit', has also been discontinued.

According to the instructions of the head of the temple, Brajesh Kumar, instead of multiple gates for entry/exit of the temple, one-way system would strictly be adhered to from January 9, Tiwari said. The devotees will now be required to use separate gates for entry/exit, he added.

Wearing of face masks and maintenance of social distancing has been made mandatory for every devotee entering into the temple, according to the officials.

The devotees will not be allowed to stay inside the temple after they have paid obeisance to the deity.

