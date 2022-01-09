Mahesh Babu's brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu dead

Actor Mahesh Babu's elder brother and Superstar Krishna's elder son Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away here on Saturday night due to health complications, sources close to the family said. He was 56.

''It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live in our hearts forever,'' GMB Entertainment, the official twitter handle of Mahesh Babu Entertainment said on Saturday night.

It the light of current circumstances, the family members requested the well-wishers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and avoid gatherings at the cremation venue, the tweet added.

Ramesh Babu started his career as a child artist in his father Krishna's movies and later went on to perform lead roles in several films.

He turned producer and made hit movies such as 'Arjun' and 'Atithi'.

''Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri G Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri Krishna garu, @urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss,'' actor Chiranjeevi tweeted.

