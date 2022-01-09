Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit pens sweet birthday note for Farah Khan

Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit extended birthday wishes to director-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 57 on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 10:52 IST
Madhuri Dixit pens sweet birthday note for Farah Khan
Madhuri Dixit and Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Madhuri Dixit extended birthday wishes to director-choreographer Farah Khan, who turned 57 on Sunday. The 'Tezaab' actor took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback candid picture with Farah.

"Birthday greetings to my dearest @TheFarahKhan. Wishing you another year full of madness and an inimitable energy. Big hugs & loads of love to you," she tweeted. The two have collaborated on many projects, one of which is the 2013 super hit song 'Ghagra' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. Farah choreographed the dance steps for Madhuri.

The two Bollywood divas also worked together in the 2002 romantic drama flick 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

