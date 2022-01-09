Shillong Chamber Choir releases founder Neil Nongkynrih's 'Another World' song as tribute

The Shillong Chamber Choir on Sunday released an original video featuring Neil Nongkynrih singing his self composed song about life and the afterlife called `Another World', choir officials said.

The video was released a day after he was buried according to Christian rituals on Saturday. Neil died in Mumbai last week after a brief illness and left behind the Shillong Chamber Choir which he founded two decades ago and hundreds of fans of his music.

The song features his 'raspy' voice singing ''Another World'', one of the few songs he wrote, composed and sung without the Shillong Chamber Choir. ''As a tribute to our founder and mentor, Neil Nongkynrih, we leave you with a song he composed for those suffering in this world. It's a song of hope for 'another world' that awaits us and where he now abides,'' the SCC said in a statement. ''Here's a rare opportunity to hear his raspy voice singing this hauntingly beautiful melody. This is a song which is unfinished as you will hear, just as his legacy will never finish, as we will see,'' it added.

