Left Menu

'Ted Lasso' continues to win awards, Jason Sudeikis takes home Golden Globe

American writer Jason Sudeikis has just won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 08:17 IST
'Ted Lasso' continues to win awards, Jason Sudeikis takes home Golden Globe
Poster of 'Ted Lasso' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American writer Jason Sudeikis has just won the Golden Globe for 'Best Television Actor - Musical/Comedy Series' for Apple's hit show 'Ted Lasso'. In this particular category, Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Nicholas Hoult (The Great), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building), and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) were nominated alongside Sudeikis.

'Ted Lasso' is an American sports comedy-drama streaming television series developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly. The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in an attempt by its owner to spite her ex-husband. Last year, Sudeikis had also won an Emmy for his role in 'Ted Lasso' and the show had dominated the award ceremony, winning Best Comedy Series as well.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organization. The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States
4
Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors addressed

Study finds global dementia cases may triple by 2050 unless risk factors add...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022