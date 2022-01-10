Left Menu

Pete Davidson pens tribute for Bob Saget

Soon after news of Bob Saget's death broke, Pete Davidson penned a tribute for the late TV star in a statement that was shared on social media by SNL writer and stand-up comedian Dave Sirus.

Soon after news of Bob Saget's death broke, Pete Davidson penned a tribute for the late TV star in a statement that was shared on social media by SNL writer and stand-up comedian Dave Sirus. According to People magazine, Davidson wrote in his statement, "Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet."

"When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship, he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can - connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay," he continued. Davidson added, "I love you Bob. It was an honour to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family."

On Sunday, Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night. TMZ was the first to break the news. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday after deputies were called just after 4 p.m. local time.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter. Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot 'Fuller House', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'America's Funniest Home Videos', as well as his many years doing standup.

As per People magazine, Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer, whom he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer. (ANI)

