Kirti Kulhari turns producer, launches her banner Kintsukuroi Films

Actor Kirti Kulhari has added a new feather to her cap. Kirti, on Monday, announced that she is taking on the role of a producer with the dark comedy thriller movie 'Nayeka'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-01-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 16:27 IST
Kirti Kulhari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kirti Kulhari has added a new feather to her cap. Kirti, on Monday, announced that she is taking on the role of a producer with the dark comedy thriller movie 'Nayeka'. The forthcoming film will be produced under her production house Kintsukuroi Films.

"WE have our plans for LIFE and then LIFE has its plans for US . The last couple of years have taught me to align my plans with life's plans and go with the flow.Never had I imagined that I would be standing here . The beginning of the year 2022 marks the beginning of my journey AS A PRODUCER," she wrote. She added, "I have joined hands with #wardwizardentertainment #yatingupte #sajidmelek and #wideanglestudios #vashishthupadhyay #shahidpathan for my first co-production #Nayeka, a feature film. Its a #darkcomedy #thriller which has been written and being directed by #ajakirannair."

Not only Kirti is producing the film, but she is also starring in it. The film also features Sharad Kelkar. "Thank u @lifelingers for coming up with this name I: A big thank you to my parents for supporting me and standing by me always CP And to everyone else who has led me to this day..Only #gratitude in my heart," she concluded.

Meanwhile, Kirti is waiting for the release of her web show 'Human'. (ANI)

