UK inquiry will examine police officer's murder of woman

A public inquiry will examine how a serving British police officer was able to abduct and murder a woman, the interior ministry announced on Monday, and whether he could have been stopped from carrying out a crime that horrified the nation.
Wayne Couzens, 48, an officer whose job was to guard diplomatic premises in the British capital, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard, 33, on a London street as she walked home in March last year, and then raped and murdered her.
"I am determined to understand the failings that enabled a serving officer to commit such heinous crimes – we owe an explanation to Sarah’s family and loved ones, and we need to do all in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again," Home Secretary Priti Patel said.
