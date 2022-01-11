Ellen Pompeo's 'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for season 19

ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy', the longest-running primetime medical drama in television history, has been renewed for its 19th season, with lead star Ellen Pompeo set to return as Meredith Grey. As per People magazine, on Monday, ABC announced that the network has ordered season 19 of the iconic medical drama series.

Apart from Pompeo, original cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are also set to return for Season 19. In the upcoming season, the series will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and new characters.

Pompeo, currently a co-executive producer, is being bumped to executive producer as of next season. ABC also announced that executive producer Krista Vernoff -- showrunner since Season 14 when creator Shonda Rhimes handed over its reins -- will continue to oversee the show. "Grey's Anatomy has a global impact that can't be overstated," Vernoff said.

Vernoff added, "Grey's touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters. I'm excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I'm always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact." Over the years, cast members came and went -- Pompeo, Wilson and Pickens Jr. are the only actors who remained on for all 18 seasons -- and the series made history as the longest-running medical drama on TV.

However, in recent months, Pompeo has been vocal about the possibility of 'Grey's Anatomy' coming to an end. In September, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that she's been "trying to get away for years." "It's not because I haven't been trying," she said of leaving Meredith Grey behind. "I have strong relationships at the network [ABC] and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay."

Pompeo, who serves as a producer on the show, also told Variety in 2020 that it would likely end when she leaves. "I don't take the decision lightly," she said at the time. "We employ a lot of people, and we have a huge platform. And I'm very grateful for it." 'Grey's Anatomy' stars Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Wilson as Miranda Bailey, Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt, Richard Flood as Cormac Hayes and Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu.

The series is executive produced by Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Mark Gordon, and Pompeo for Season 19. Zoanne Clack is the show's medical advisor and executive producer. 'Grey's Anatomy' is produced by ABC Signature, which is part of Disney Television Studios. (ANI)

