'Baahubali' star Sathyaraj discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Sathyaraj, best known for playing Kattappa in the blockbuster ''Baahubali'' series, has been discharged from hospital days after he contracted COVID-19, his son Sibi Sathyaraj said on Tuesday.

There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, best known for playing, was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, his actor-son Sibi Sathyaraj said the veteran star is ''totally fine'' post the hospitilisation and is even gearing to resume work in a few days.

''Hey guys... Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home. He’s totally fine and will resume work after a few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support! #Sathyaraj,'' he tweeted.

Besides finding worldwide fame for playing Kattappa in SS Rajamouli's ''Baahubali'' movies, Sathyaraj is also known for starring in movies such as ''Vedham Pudhithu'', ''Thaai Naadu'', ''Nadigan '', ''Amaidhi Padai'', ''Periyar'' and ''Onbadhu Roobai Nottu''.

In another post on Twitter, Sibi Sathyaraj also clarified that the veteran actor does not have a presence on any social media platform and asked his fans to ''unfollow, block and report'' any account that claims to be his.

According to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, India logged 1,68,063 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,58,75,790 which includes 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant. Of the total 4,461 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,711 people have recovered or migrated so far.

