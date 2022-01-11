Left Menu

AFC Asian Women's Cup winners trophy unveiled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A dazzling trophy, weighing 5.5 kilograms of hallmarked sterling silver bullion, will be presented to the winners of the upcoming AFC Asian Women's Cup.

The tournament, which has got special exemption from the Maharashtra government, kicks off in three venues across the state – Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on January 20.

According to a media statement issued here, the trophy was crafted by world-renowned silversmiths Thomas Lyte of London.

''While the trophy incorporates a modern design, there are discrete elements that honour the competition's long history. The striking handles, which have been cast from six solid silver bars, point to the six participants that played in the first tournament in 1975,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

