Andrew Koji boards revenge action movie 'Boy Kills World'

''Snake Eyes'' star Andrew Koji has joined the cast of revenge action fantasy movie ''Boy Kills World''.

Koji joins Bill Skarsgard, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian in the movie which is being touted as a one-of-a-kind action spectacle set in a dystopian fever dream reality.

To be produced by filmmaker Sam Raimi, the movie will be helmed by debutant director Moritz Mohr, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story follows Boy, a deaf-mute with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, Boy escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith are writing the film's script from a story by Mohr and Remmers.

The movie will be financed by Simon Swart and Wayne Fitzjohn of Nthibah Pictures and Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios.

The project is expected to soon start filming in South Africa.

Koji, also known for starring in HBO Max series ''Warrior'', will next star in David Leitch-directed ''Bullet Train'', co-starring Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Masi Oka, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)