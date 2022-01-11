'Boys Don't Cry': Meghna Pant's latest talks about modern Indian marriage gone horribly wrong

''Boys Don't Cry'', a new book by bestselling author Meghna Pant, takes readers behind the closed doors of a 'made in hell' modern India marriage. Based on a true story, the book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), will hit the stands on January 17. Touted to be a thriller with a difference, it is an engaging story of crime and abuse.

''It's a true life story with a clincher of an ending that every woman deserves. It's a rule book that guides girls on matters of the heart and head. It’s a peek into the closed doors of a modern Indian marriage of the kind of husband no man should become. It's a conversation on mental health that every family should have,'' Pant told PTI.

''... Do bless it with your love. Do it for me. Do it for the 200 million abused women in our country. And, mostly, do it for yourself, to understand how we can find beauty in tragedy,'' she added.

Pant, the author of eight books -- including ''The Terrible, Horrible, Very Bad Good News'', ''Feminist Rani'', ''The Trouble with Women'' and ''Happy Birthday'' -- said it took her ''eight years'' to gather the courage to write the story of this upcoming book. According to the publishers, the story revolves around the protagonist Maneka Pataudi, who is arrested as the prime suspect for the murder of her ex-husband, and reveals a chilling tale of marital abuse and neglect.

''But is her confession the truth or a lie? Is she telling the story as a victim or a perpetrator? And, is it better for women to kill for love or be killed for it? Based on a true story (mostly), 'Boys Don't Cry' is a page-turner and quickly pulls in the reader,'' said the publishers in its description of the book.

''Boys Don't Cry'', priced at Rs 250, is presently available for pre-order online.

