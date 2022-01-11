Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 16:06 IST
'AT NCW-JAWED HABIBJawed Habib appears before NCW, apologises for spitting on women' hair
Jawed Habib Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular hairstylist Jawed Habib appeared before the National Commission for Women on Tuesday and submitted a written apology for spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair, stating he didn't intend to hurt or disrespect anyone.

The NCW, in a tweet, said it has directed him to make sure that such a thing is not repeated.

''NCW held a hearing today. Habib appeared before NCW and stated that he didn't intend to hurt or disrespect anyone and submitted a written apology. NCW also directed him to ensure that such a thing is not repeated.

''NCW had earlier written to Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, to take action in the matter,'' the women's body tweeted.

In a video, Habib was purportedly seen spitting on the woman's hair while she sits with her back to him and is heard saying ''if there is a scarcity of water, then use saliva''. People can be heard laughing and applauding in the video, which has gone viral infuriating netizens. The incident took place in Muzzafarnagar.

