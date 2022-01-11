Left Menu

Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash to come up with their new EP 'We For Love'

Legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash are all set to release their third EP titled 'We For Love'.

Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash . Image Credit: ANI
Legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan's sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash are all set to release their third EP titled 'We For Love'. Interestingly, 'We For Love' aims to raise awareness towards the 'Justice For Every Child' campaign that was launched by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF).

Also, the six-track experimental EP features renowned personalities such as Karan Johar, Karsh Kale, Malini Awasthi, Mahesh Kale, Shubha Mudgal, and of course, Amjad Ali. Speaking about the EP, Amaan Ali Bangash said, "'We For Love' has the most diverse lineup of artists in terms of soundscapes and sensibilities. From electronic to classical, from thumri to bhajans, everything seamlessly comes together in divine accord. We thank every artist on the project for wholeheartedly participating in the process and making this EP one of our most memorable collaborative pieces thus far. In fact, this EP is our first presentation with so many artists coming together for a noble cause."

Adding on to his brother, Ayaan Ali Bangash shared, "Music is a powerful medium that connects humankind. 'We For Love' has indeed been a defining journey for us as artists and as fellow human beings. The idea was to create endless pathways to make a positive impact that is both uplifting and action-inspiring. Today, the appeal of socially conscious music is widespread and we are happy to contribute to this revolution time and again." 'We For Love' will be out on January 21. (ANI)

