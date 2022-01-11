Left Menu

MP minister without mask claims practice of 'Agnihotra' keeps her immunity strong

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur replied to a query on not wearing a mask amid a rise in COVID-19 cases by claiming her immunity was strong as she had been practicing Agnihotra, or healing fire, a ritual done to purify the air and surroundings, for the past 30 years.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-01-2022 20:36 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:36 IST
MP minister without mask claims practice of 'Agnihotra' keeps her immunity strong
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh minister Usha Thakur replied to a query on not wearing a mask amid a rise in COVID-19 cases by claiming her immunity was strong as she had been practicing 'Agnihotra', or 'healing fire', a ritual done to purify the air and surroundings, for the past 30 years. Speaking to reporters in Khandwa on Monday, Thakur, the state's culture minister, also said a gamchha (cotton towel) doubled up as a mask for her.

''My daily routine for the last 30 years include performing Agnihotra every day at sunrise and sunset, which increases my immunity so that viral attacks don't create problems for me,'' she said.

On being asked that she seemed unwell when she visited Khandwa last, Thakur said she was down with cold at the time and was not suffering from any viral attack. Her statements were widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

In May last year, she had grabbed headlines amid the pandemic by asking people to perform 'havan' (fire-based rituals) to purify the environment, claiming that such an act to eliminate outbreaks was a tradition since the ancient times.

In April, a video showed her performing 'puja' in front of the statue of Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar at Indore Airport to ward off COVID-19.

In March last year, she had said that adoption of a ''Vedic lifestyle'' would protect against coronavirus and conducting a 'havan' with cow dung cakes would keep a house sanitized for 12 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022