Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook to lead Apple movie 'The Beanie Bubble'

Actors Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks and ''Succession'' star Sarah Snook are set to headline ''The Beanie Bubble'', an upcoming movie from Apple Original Films.

The movie, which will be co-directed by Kristin Gore and her Grammy Award-winning husband Damian Kulash, will also feature Australian actor Geraldine Viswanathan in a pivotal role, Apple said in a press release.

''The Beanie Bubble'' is based on Zac Bissonette’s book ''The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute''. It is inspired by the craze in the ’90s that saw the plush animals toys collected as financial investments due to their prospective resale values.

The story pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped and amplified the phenomenon, but whose names are not on the Beanie Babies’ heart-shaped tags, as per the official logline.

The film will be produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Karen Lunder of Imagine Entertainment. Galifianakis will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

