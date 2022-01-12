Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sutapa Sikdar test positive for COVID-19

Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee and writer-producer Sutapa Sikdar have tested positive for the novel coronavirus virus.

In an Instagram post, the 59-year-old actor said he is currently in home isolation.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. After consulting with my doctor, I’m currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery,” Chatterjee wrote on Wednesday.

Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, shared a health update with her fans and followers via Facebook on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the demise of a relative, Sikdar shared the news that she was unable to attend the funeral of Irrfan's aunt due to her COVID-19 diagnosis.

“When you hear it’s positive just as you open your eyes, I was rest assured it’s going to be a negative day. Mumani Saab! She was one of the rare people I always found smiling. She left us for the forward journey today. Irrfan loved her, the most simple uncomplicated beautiful woman I knew. ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un’,” she wrote.

“Alvida (goodbye) Mumani Saab, your calling me shutoba will forever ring in my ears. Staying in the same city I could not even go see her one last time as I was tested positive what testing times are these. Please pray for her, she was a good soul Indeed,” she said.

Earlier in the day, actor Trisha and Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji took to their respective Twitter profiles to inform their followers that they had tested negative for the virus.

Trisha, who is currently in London, thanked her well-wishers for their love and prayers.

“Never been happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I’m ready for you 2022,” the 38-year-old actor wrote.

Mukherji, who had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis via social media on January 1, also expressed gratitude to everyone who prayed for his recovery.

“I have finally tested negative for COVID. Thank you all for the get-well-soons, worried queries and even the random death wishes (will recommend voodoo dolls next),” the director said.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday at 8am, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)