Sushmita Sen spends time with her godson, daughters

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen was recently seen spending time with her family, including her daughters and her godson. Sushmita is the mother of daughters -- Renee, 22, and Alisah, 12.

Spotted in the recent family outing on Wednesday was also Sushmita's little godson Amadeus, who is the son of her friends Shreejaya and Chaitanya. For the outing, the former Miss Universe chose to wear a black top and trousers, completed with a red stole.

As pictures of the family went viral, several netizens pondered whether the little boy was Sushmita's adopted son. Sushmita recently announced her break-up from Rohman Shawl.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Aarya 2'. (ANI)

