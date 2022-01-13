Left Menu

Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice'

Netflix is going all in for its action heist franchise! The streaming giant is in the early stages of planning two 'Red Notice' sequels with lead stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson expected to return.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 13:39 IST
Netflix plans to develop two sequels of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot-starrer 'Red Notice'
Poster of 'Red Notice' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix is going all in for its action heist franchise! The streaming giant is in the early stages of planning two 'Red Notice' sequels with lead stars Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson expected to return. As per Variety, Netflix hopes to begin production in early 2023 depending on the schedules of the main talent.

Writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber is expected to return to helm the upcoming sequels. The future sequels would also add new characters to the franchise, according to Deadline. Marshall Thurber, who has been working on the screenplays, is planning to shoot the two sequels back-to-back.

Producers on 'Red Notice' -- a long list that consists of Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, Beau Flynn and Scott Sheldon of Flynn Pictures Co. and Thurber via Bad Version Productions -- are each expected to come back. The film debuted on Netflix in November 2021 and quickly became the streaming platform's second most-watched film of all time having been watched for 277.9 million hours around the world.

It was just behind Sandra Bullock's massive 'Bird Box', which at that point clocked in 282 million hours of watch time. In 'Red Notice', an FBI agent (Johnson) reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief (Reynolds) to catch an even more dangerous criminal (Gadot).

The two new sequels are yet to be officially announced by Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022