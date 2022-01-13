Left Menu

Diane Kruger says Quentin Tarantino did not want to cast her in 'Inglourious Basterds'

Actor Diane Kruger says she had a difficult time in convincing Quentin Tarantinoto cast her in Inglourious Basterds as Bridget Von Hammersmark, a German film star turned Allied spy in World War II.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-01-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 14:17 IST
Diane Kruger says Quentin Tarantino did not want to cast her in 'Inglourious Basterds'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Diane Kruger says she had a difficult time in convincing Quentin Tarantinoto cast her in ''Inglourious Basterds as Bridget Von Hammersmark, a German film star turned Allied spy in World War II. On a recent episode of the podcast “Reign with Josh Smith'', the actor said Tarantino did not want to audition her as he had not liked a film she starred in.

“He auditioned everyone,” Kruger said.

“He didn't want to audition me because he saw a movie that I was in he didn't like. So he didn't believe in me from the get-go. Literally, the only reason he auditioned me is because there was no one left to audition.” The 45-year-old actor, who is currently promoting her new action thriller “The 355'', said she had to pay her own airfare for the audition in Germany.

“I had to pay for my own flight from New York to go to Germany because he wouldn’t, even though, obviously, he's American, but he wouldn’t see me in the U.S. So I had to jump through all these hoops that definitely put my nose out of joint, but I was like, ‘You know what? F*** him! I'm just gonna do that and prove to him that I can do it.'” “Thankfully it all worked out, but sometimes it just seems so unfair and you've gotta change the narrative.” The actor, however, believed the director was willing to look beyond his perception.

“I think for him, too, that must’ve been a lesson. Sometimes you are the one that puts — and I’m sure I’m guilty of that too — you put people in boxes. You think they’re gonna be one way and then they’re not at all.” The German-American actor, also known for her roles in ''Troy'', ''The Bridge'' and ''Into The Fade'', earned Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best supporting actress for her role in ''Basterds'' PTI BK BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022