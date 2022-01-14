Film fraternity pours in heartfelt greetings on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu

As the nation is celebrating Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, celebrities from the film fraternity, including Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, among many others, extended greetings to their fans and followers. Sending best wishes to his fans, family, and friends, Anupam Kher shared an IG video saying, "Makar Sankranti ki hardik shubhkamnayein, sath me hi happy Pongal, Happy Uttarayan. Bhagwan apki sabhi manokamnayein puri kare."

Taking to her Twitter handle, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Wishing everyone Happy #Bihu, #Pongal, #Uttarayan and #MakarSankranti." Jr NTR also greeted his fans in Telugu that translated in English as, "Bhogi, Sankranthi, Kanuma wishes to you and your family members. Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi."

Binging on to traditional til ladoos, Shilpa Shetty posted a video on her Instagram handle with a caption, "May the harvest festival reap you all the love, blessings, and happiness that you deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti and Happy Pongal to everyone." Music icon AR Rahman took to his Twitter handle and wished fans in Tamil with hashtags "#HappyPongal #MakarSankranti."

Several celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Rakul Preet Singh among others also greeted their fans on the special occasion. Makar Sankranti is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God, while 'Magh Bihu' is celebrated with community feasts after the annual harvest takes place.

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)