'Degrassi' reboot greenlit at HBO

The WarnerMedia streaming outlet has greenlit a new 'Degrassi' series based on the decades-spanning Canadian franchise about middle and high school kids that will debut on HBO Max in 2023.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:56 IST
The WarnerMedia streaming outlet has greenlit a new 'Degrassi' series based on the decades-spanning Canadian franchise about middle and high school kids that will debut on HBO Max in 2023. As per Variety, the WarnerMedia streaming outlet has also acquired US rights to all 14 seasons of 'Degrassi: The Next Generation,' which will become available on the streamer in spring 2022.

Over 10 episodes, 'Degrassi' will chart the painful high school experience of self-discovery by following a group of Toronto students and faculty coping with events that both bring them together and tear them apart. 'Degrassi' will be produced by franchise owner WildBrain and developed by showrunners and executive producers Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. (ANI)

