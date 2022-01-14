Telangana Gov, CM greet people on Sankranti

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday extended their greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Sankranti festival. ''I wish the Sankranti, which is the Festival of Harvest, may bring in abundant happiness, prosperity, and health to you all. The Makar Sankranti has a great significance in our cultural horizon and is celebrated with lot of gaiety and jubilation. Sankranti celebrations represent the best in our ancient and glorious tradition and binds all sections together,'' the Governor said, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. ''May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us,'' she said.

The governor appealed to people to strictly follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and prevent the spread of the Omicron variant thus containing the pandemic duly following the COVID-appropriate behaviour. Rao also conveyed Makar Sankranti greetings to the Telangana people and farming community, a release from the CMO said. Rao said when the Sun enters the Makara Raasi, the auspicious 'Uttarayana' begins and wished that on this happy occasion people in Telangana state should be blessed with peace and prosperity. The Chief Minister further said under self governance, the Telangana government had developed the irrigation sector by leaps and bounds, with several pro-farmers schemes. He made it clear that the state government would continue to support the farm sector and the government is committed to make every day a festival day for farmers in the state. Rao urged the people to celebrate Sankranti following the COVID-19 guidelines and amid clean, green and peaceful environment, the release added.

