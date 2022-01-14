Left Menu

Spanish postmodernist architect Ricardo Bofill dies at 82

Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, designer of dystopian monumental buildings, died on Friday, his assistant told Reuters. During his six-decade long career, Bofill designed a series of monument deemed 'postmodernist' by Architectural Digest magazine that mixed modern materials such as steel and concrete with classic forms and geometries such as columns. His assistant declined to disclose the causes of his death.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:27 IST
Spanish postmodernist architect Ricardo Bofill dies at 82
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish architect Ricardo Bofill, designer of dystopian monumental buildings, died on Friday, his assistant told Reuters. He was 82. During his six-decade long career, Bofill designed a series of monument deemed 'postmodernist' by Architectural Digest magazine that mixed modern materials such as steel and concrete with classic forms and geometries such as columns.

His assistant declined to disclose the causes of his death. Besides the sail-shaped 29-floor Hotel W Barcelona tower located on Barcelona's beachfront, Bofill is also famous for designing in the seventies and eighties huge social housing projects in French suburbs.

Some of these projects were later used to shoot dystopian movies such as Terry Gilliam's 'Brazil' in the 1980s and 'Hunger Games' in the last decade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022