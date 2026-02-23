Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva met in Seoul to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, and culture. They signed 10 memorandums of understanding and agreed on a four-year action plan to expand collaboration in areas like minerals, defense, and space industries.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung hosted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Seoul to discuss expanding cooperative ties.
The nations aim to elevate their relationship through a strategic partnership focusing on trade, minerals, technology, and cultural exchanges. Notably, 10 memorandums of understanding were signed during the summit.
Both leaders underscored the importance of resuming trade agreement talks with the Mercosur block and collaborated on an action plan targeting defense, space industries, and food security. The dialogue concludes with a state banquet celebrating ties with Brazilian barbecue and bossa nova music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
