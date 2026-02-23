Left Menu

Jaishankar Strengthens International Ties with High-Level UN and Brazilian Meetings

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with UN Permanent Representatives from seven nations and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, emphasizing reformed multilateralism, technological development, and strategic partnerships. The inauguration of India's first European Legal Gateway Office further signifies India's commitment to global economic transformation and talent connection.

EAM Jaishankar hosting UN Permanent Representatives (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Permanent Representatives to the United Nations from seven countries, highlighting the pressing need for reformed multilateralism. His recent engagements demonstrate India's active role in global discussions on technology and development.

Simultaneously, Jaishankar met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi, showcasing commitment to strengthening New Delhi-Brasilia ties. Both leaders are optimistic that upcoming meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enhance the bilateral relationship.

Furthering global connectivity, Jaishankar inaugurated India's first European Legal Gateway Office, stressing it as a critical bridge for societal trust and a shared global workforce, addressing profound global economic changes and the reconfiguring of supply chains.

