Left Menu

Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide

A dog that was trapped for six days inside a house that collapsed last week in a landslide has been rescued, officials said.My baby. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday that firefighters had responded to reports of a dog possibly trapped inside the wreckage of the house.

PTI | Seattle | Updated: 15-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 00:15 IST
Dog rescued from collapsed house 6 days after landslide
  • Country:
  • United States

A dog that was trapped for six days inside a house that collapsed last week in a landslide has been rescued, officials said.

“My baby. My baby,” home owner Didi Fritts said when a person emerged from the house Thursday carrying her alert black Labrador named Sammy, KING-TV reported. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter Thursday that firefighters had responded to reports of a dog possibly trapped inside the wreckage of the house. Veterinarians at the scene examined the dog, who seemed alert and wagged her tail after seeing Fritts, video from the TV station showed. The fire department described Sammy's condition as stable.

The landslide on January 7 caused the house to slide off its foundation, leaving James Fritts trapped inside, while his wife Didi crawled to safety. Their other dog Lilly died in the collapse, The Seattle Times reported. Family members said they had returned daily to thier house, hoping to hear the missing dog.

Rescue workers heard the dog when they arrived, David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department, told the newspaper. They used chainsaws to cut through the home's walls and flooring to get to the dog, working cautiously amid worries that the unstable home could suffer another collapse.

Rescue workers proceeded cautiously on Thursday, worried the house might suffer another collapse.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022